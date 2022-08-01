Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 2,941 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,444,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after buying an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,723,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

