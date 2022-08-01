Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $155.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

