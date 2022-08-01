Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.