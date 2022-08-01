Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,801 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after buying an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

