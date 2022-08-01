Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

