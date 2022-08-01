Hasbro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,198. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hasbro by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

