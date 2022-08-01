HAPI (HAPI) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
About HAPI
HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.
HAPI Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.
