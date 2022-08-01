Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in July

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

