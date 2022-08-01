Handy Market Capitalization Achieves $15.47 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Handy has a market cap of $15.47 million and $654,087.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.
Handy Coin Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
