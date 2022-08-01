Handy Market Capitalization Achieves $15.47 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Handy has a market cap of $15.47 million and $654,087.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

