Handshake Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $29.92 million and $76,549.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.85 or 0.07076463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00148523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00255117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00681824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00588989 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005640 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 512,793,536 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

