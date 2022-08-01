GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.55 million and $175,979.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.