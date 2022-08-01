GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,630 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.80) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.29) to GBX 1,950 ($23.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.01).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,722.20 ($20.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market capitalization of £87.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,515.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,733.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,688.02. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65). In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.24), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,154,814.16).

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

