Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 619,787 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.80.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

