Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of GPOVY remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. Grupo Carso has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Carso

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

