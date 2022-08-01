Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $212.23.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.