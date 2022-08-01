Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.