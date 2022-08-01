Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE:GHL opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $20.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on GHL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
