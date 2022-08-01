Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,427. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.
About Green Globe International
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.