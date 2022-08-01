Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,427. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

(Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.