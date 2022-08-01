GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.98. 127,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. The company has a market capitalization of $247.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.