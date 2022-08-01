GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 6,263 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,335 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 522.6% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.
Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. 36,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35.
Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
