GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

