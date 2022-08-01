GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 116,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,648. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

New Residential Investment Announces Dividend

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

