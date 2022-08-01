GraniteShares Advisors LLC Grows Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 74,475 shares during the period.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

