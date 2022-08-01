GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

CQP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.97. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,788. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

