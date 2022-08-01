GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 3,202 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,317. The company has a current ratio of 430.34, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

