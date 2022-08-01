GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 16,512 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. PGIM Global High Yield Fund comprises about 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 193.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.07. 2,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

