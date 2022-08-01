Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22, RTT News reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Up 8.3 %

GHM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 211,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 107.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.