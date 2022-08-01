Gourmet Galaxy Market Capitalization Achieves $79,721.44 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $79,721.44 and $47,258.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

