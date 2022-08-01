Goose Finance (EGG) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $69,978.95 and $3,355.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

