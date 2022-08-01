Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,266.0 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

GDDFF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

