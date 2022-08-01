GoHelpFund 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,954.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,693.05 and $5,954.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00615523 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016781 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00037877 BTC.
GoHelpFund Coin Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
