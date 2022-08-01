Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.67. Gogoro shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.
Gogoro Trading Down 5.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
