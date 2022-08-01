GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,503 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

