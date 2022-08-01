GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 25.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

