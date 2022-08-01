Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Down 0.2 %

PUCK stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Goal Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $4,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

