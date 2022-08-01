GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
