GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.