GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,365,515 shares.The stock last traded at $54.23 and had previously closed at $51.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $103,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.