Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.53-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.55, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.36. 172,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,985. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 26.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.