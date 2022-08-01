Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,716,000 after buying an additional 284,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 353.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 274,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,095,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

