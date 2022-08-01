Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 620 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($7.47) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.83) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.51) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.99) to GBX 560 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 579.62 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

GLEN opened at GBX 468.45 ($5.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 466.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 464.56.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.