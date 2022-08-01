Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.51) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.99) to GBX 560 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.62 ($6.98).

LON GLEN traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 460.59 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,808,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,160,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 464.56. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.76.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

