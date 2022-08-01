GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth about $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

GIA stock traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. GigCapital5 has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

