Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-$3.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

