GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.16. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.