GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.16. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
See Also
