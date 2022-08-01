George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of WNGRF stock remained flat at $121.81 during trading on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. George Weston has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $127.97.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on George Weston (WNGRF)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.