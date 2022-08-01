George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock remained flat at $121.81 during trading on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. George Weston has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $127.97.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

