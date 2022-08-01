Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 29.8% in July

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genetron Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Genetron stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,622. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.14. Genetron has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 101.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

