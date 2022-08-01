Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $182,850.07 and $16,161.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

