Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 2.8 %
Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.
Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
