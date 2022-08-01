GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.23. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,225. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

