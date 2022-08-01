GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GATX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.23. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,225. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of GATX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.