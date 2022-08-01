GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,225. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32.

Institutional Trading of GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GATX by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in GATX by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.